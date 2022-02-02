Market cap of FedEx Corporation [FDX] reaches 65.99B – now what?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] gained 2.50% on the last trading session, reaching $252.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2022 that FedEx Announces Launch of Student Ambassador Program.

Program to provide students from eight HBCUs with a unique, practical experience designed to help prepare them for leadership and the workforce.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX), the world’s largest express transportation company, today announced the launch of the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program. The program demonstrates a continued commitment to help prepare students who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to be future leaders with opportunities to learn about the FedEx enterprise from executives, build leadership and career-ready skills, and participate in unique experiences, while also helping expand the company’s pipeline for diverse talent.

FedEx Corporation represents 265.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.99 billion with the latest information. FDX stock price has been found in the range of $251.30 to $256.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 4532867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $312.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $330 to $345. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $305 to $312, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FDX stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 338 to 343.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 6.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for FDX stock

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.26. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.70, while it was recorded at 245.55 for the last single week of trading, and 266.54 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 17.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $45,968 million, or 72.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,462,671, which is approximately 0.886% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,990,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.18 billion in FDX stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.35 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 5.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 796 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 15,002,501 shares. Additionally, 660 investors decreased positions by around 22,876,417 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 149,087,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,966,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,356,065 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 2,061,884 shares during the same period.