Market cap of Datadog Inc. [DDOG] reaches 43.14B – now what?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] traded at a high on 02/01/22, posting a 1.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $147.78. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Datadog Achieves FedRAMP Moderate-Impact Authorization.

Datadog’s monitoring and security platform helps federal, state and local governments accelerate cloud migration and deliver digital services to citizens.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today it has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Agency Authorization at the moderate impact level through sponsorship from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3992651 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datadog Inc. stands at 8.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.95%.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $43.14 billion, with 310.25 million shares outstanding and 235.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 3992651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $202.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $191 to $235, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on DDOG stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DDOG shares from 160 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 10.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 231.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.09. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.38, while it was recorded at 137.41 for the last single week of trading, and 132.49 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.28 and a Gross Margin at +78.43. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.07.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -1.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.22. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$22,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 29.40%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $28,944 million, or 78.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,593,179, which is approximately 3.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,964,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.31 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 16.062% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 30,021,745 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 13,235,366 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 154,841,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,099,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,402,214 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,437,645 shares during the same period.