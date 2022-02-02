Market Analysts see Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] gaining to $12.50. Time to buy?

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIOX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -23.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.64%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Sio Gene Therapies Announces Prioritization of Lead Gene Therapy Programs in GM1 and GM2 Gangliosidosis, Extension of Cash Runway, and CEO Transition.

– Company to prioritize industry-leading clinical-stage programs, AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM2, the first potential disease-modifying therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff disease, respectively; and to terminate AXO-Lenti-PD license agreement with Oxford Biomedica for Parkinson’s disease.

– Portfolio prioritization allows company to focus resources and extends estimated cash runway into the second half of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, SIOX stock dropped by -67.63%. The one-year Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.46. The average equity rating for SIOX stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.93 million, with 72.86 million shares outstanding and 54.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 582.41K shares, SIOX stock reached a trading volume of 4816311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIOX shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIOX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SIOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58.

SIOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.64. With this latest performance, SIOX shares dropped by -30.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.22 for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3382, while it was recorded at 1.0600 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0175 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sio Gene Therapies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SIOX is now -41.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.01. Additionally, SIOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] managed to generate an average of -$772,024 per employee.Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.70.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 27.10% of SIOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIOX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,489,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 million in SIOX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.4 million in SIOX stock with ownership of nearly 5.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIOX] by around 2,530,649 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,655,087 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 11,252,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,438,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIOX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,176 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,021,731 shares during the same period.