Market Analysts see NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $26.23 during the day while it closed the day at $26.00. The company report on February 1, 2022 that NortonLifeLock Named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Company is listed on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

NortonLifeLock Inc. stock has also gained 1.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NLOK stock has inclined by 2.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.12% and gained 0.08% year-on date.

The market cap for NLOK stock reached $14.93 billion, with 582.00 million shares outstanding and 579.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 4188437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $29.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLOK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NLOK stock trade performance evaluation

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.58, while it was recorded at 25.66 for the last single week of trading, and 25.73 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.43 and a Gross Margin at +82.91. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.74. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $248,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 12.70%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,431 million, or 98.90% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 69,830,379, which is approximately 1.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,700,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.17 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 0.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 259 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 65,404,887 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 38,064,525 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 451,351,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 554,820,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,526,577 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,959,217 shares during the same period.