Market Analysts see Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

– Pandemic-Related Travel Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results.

– Continuing to Generate Positive Adjusted Property EBITDA in Macao and Singapore.

A sum of 5663445 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.34M shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares reached a high of $44.97 and dropped to a low of $43.82 until finishing in the latest session at $44.65.

The one-year LVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.85. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $51.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $51 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, LVS shares gained by 18.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.90 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.87, while it was recorded at 43.55 for the last single week of trading, and 44.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at -7.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.26.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

LVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,951 million, or 37.30% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,724,249, which is approximately 2.069% of the company’s market cap and around 56.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 25,615,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in LVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $939.91 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 50,509,360 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 59,873,618 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 162,479,524 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,862,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,442,852 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 17,941,641 shares during the same period.