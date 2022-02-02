Market Analysts see Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] traded at a high on 02/01/22, posting a 8.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.49. The company report on December 7, 2021 that Jumia 2021 Black Friday highlights.

(November 5 – November 30, 2021).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5984103 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jumia Technologies AG stands at 11.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.20%.

The market cap for JMIA stock reached $935.64 million, with 98.59 million shares outstanding and 78.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.57M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 5984103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has JMIA stock performed recently?

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.67. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.11, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 20.14 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 3,625,794 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 4,547,479 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 16,959,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,133,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 628,661 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,370,709 shares during the same period.