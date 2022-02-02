Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gaining to $100. Time to buy?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] price surged by 0.58 percent to reach at $0.53. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Emerson’s Sensi™ Touch Smart Thermostat Wins AHRI 2021 Integrated Home Competition.

Award-winning smart thermostat provides sustainable solution to help save costs, energy use.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technologies and solutions, announced its Sensi™ Touch smart thermostat has been selected by the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) as a winner for the 2021 Integrated Home Competition.

A sum of 4310797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.00M shares. Emerson Electric Co. shares reached a high of $92.56 and dropped to a low of $91.095 until finishing in the latest session at $92.48.

The one-year EMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.48. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $109.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $104 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.73, while it was recorded at 91.27 for the last single week of trading, and 96.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.69%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,236 million, or 75.70% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,797,725, which is approximately 0.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,769,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.42 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 745 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 20,096,350 shares. Additionally, 722 investors decreased positions by around 17,689,036 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 399,801,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,587,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,016,027 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,598,114 shares during the same period.