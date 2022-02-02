Knightscope Inc. Class A [KSCP] gain 262.10% so far this year. What now?

Knightscope Inc. Class A [NASDAQ: KSCP] gained 31.37% on the last trading session, reaching $21.40 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Knightscope Robot Roadshow Comes to Fort Worth.

Public Safety Innovator to Demonstrate Technologies to Fort Worth and Tarrant County Leaders.

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Robot Roadshow will be landing in Fort Worth, Texas, from 10:00am – 2:00pm CST.

KSCP stock price has been found in the range of $18.35 to $27.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.26M shares, KSCP reached a trading volume of 42530726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for KSCP stock

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.