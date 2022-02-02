International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Stock trading around $135.53 per share: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] closed the trading session at $135.53 on 02/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $132.50, while the highest price level was $135.96. The company report on February 1, 2022 that IBM Takes on the 5G Era with Acquisition of Sentaca.

Brings over a decade of cloud consulting experience to help telco clients modernize and unlock new revenue streams.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced it has acquired Sentaca, a leading telco consulting services and solutions provider. The acquisition will accelerate IBM’s hybrid cloud consulting business, adding critical skills to help communications service providers (CSPs) and media giants modernize on multiple cloud platforms, innovate, and transform their businesses.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.40 percent and weekly performance of -0.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.05M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 6122220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $144.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $145, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.12.

IBM stock trade performance evaluation

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.99, while it was recorded at 134.08 for the last single week of trading, and 136.68 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +56.16. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 16.50%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $66,261 million, or 57.70% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,936,478, which is approximately 0.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,528,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.62 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.86 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,034 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 19,285,128 shares. Additionally, 951 investors decreased positions by around 20,457,827 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 456,331,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,074,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,575,976 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,296,455 shares during the same period.