HP Inc. [HPQ] fell -2.50% so far this year. What now?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] traded at a high on 01/31/22, posting a 1.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.73. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Deluxe to accelerate growth with multiple HP PageWide Web Press T250 HD deal.

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, announced today its accelerating competitive product differentiation and development in its Check and Promotional Solutions businesses by adding digital and print-on-demand capabilities with the addition of a series of HP PageWide Web Press T250 HD with HP Brilliant Ink this year.

The new HP technology and equipment will extend existing Deluxe capabilities and enable new product development. With the HP PageWide Web Press T250 HD with HP Brilliant Ink – the first of which has been installed in its Kansas City facility – Deluxe production options expand to include faster implementation of new products and customer services, expanded check designs, four-color, two-sided bound inserts for advertisement, promotion and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10709025 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HP Inc. stands at 3.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.77%.

The market cap for HPQ stock reached $38.57 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 1.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.15M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 10709025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HP Inc. [HPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $40 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPQ shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has HPQ stock performed recently?

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, HPQ shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.57, while it was recorded at 35.69 for the last single week of trading, and 31.66 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for HP Inc. [HPQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 17.29%.

Insider trade positions for HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $32,707 million, or 86.60% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,053,917, which is approximately -0.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 111,643,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.86 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -2.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 463 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 32,212,527 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 60,882,512 shares, while 203 investors held positions by with 807,923,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 901,018,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,187,756 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,687,970 shares during the same period.