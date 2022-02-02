Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $5.60

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] traded at a high on 02/01/22, posting a 9.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.86. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Helix Energy Solutions Extends Siem Helix 2 Contract with Petrobras.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an extension of its well intervention charter and services contracts for the Siem Helix 2 offshore Brazil with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras).

The initial four-year contract for the Siem Helix 2 has been extended by one year at a reduced rate reflective of the current market. The Siem Helix 2 is now set to remain under contract with Petrobras until mid-December 2022 performing riser-based well intervention activities. The Siem Helix 2 is a purpose-built, advanced well intervention vessel capable of performing a wide range of subsea services including production enhancement, well decommissioning, subsea installation work, offshore crane and ROV operations, offshore construction work and emergency response capabilities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5382582 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stands at 7.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.38%.

The market cap for HLX stock reached $589.11 million, with 150.09 million shares outstanding and 141.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 5382582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $5.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $5.30 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has HLX stock performed recently?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.75. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.59 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.85. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $12,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

There are presently around $475 million, or 89.20% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,378,187, which is approximately -2.859% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,315,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.06 million in HLX stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $38.02 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly -0.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 6,231,347 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 13,644,649 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 114,629,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,505,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,804,847 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,916 shares during the same period.