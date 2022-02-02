Goldman slashes price target on Xometry Inc. [XMTR] – find out why.

Xometry Inc. [NASDAQ: XMTR] slipped around -7.59 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $44.01 at the close of the session, down -14.71%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Xometry Announces Proposed $250 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Notes.

Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”) (XMTR), a leading digital marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced its intent to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $250 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “Offering”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Xometry also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Xometry and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. Upon conversion, Xometry will pay or deliver, as the case may be, cash, shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Xometry’s Class A common stock, at its election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the Offering.

Xometry Inc. stock is now -14.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XMTR Stock saw the intraday high of $47.20 and lowest of $40.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 97.57, which means current price is +7.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 423.57K shares, XMTR reached a trading volume of 5429395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XMTR shares is $71.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XMTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Xometry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $80 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Xometry Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xometry Inc. is set at 4.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for XMTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73.

Xometry Inc. [XMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, XMTR shares dropped by -14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.29% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for Xometry Inc. [XMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.74, while it was recorded at 47.22 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xometry Inc. [XMTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.54 and a Gross Margin at +21.50. Xometry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.98.

Return on Total Capital for XMTR is now -42.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.44. Additionally, XMTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 265.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.Xometry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XMTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xometry Inc. go to 53.30%.

There are presently around $1,128 million, or 69.60% of XMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XMTR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,332,477, which is approximately 14.704% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREENSPRING ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 2,768,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.85 million in XMTR stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $142.85 million in XMTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xometry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Xometry Inc. [NASDAQ:XMTR] by around 10,128,531 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,806,221 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,922,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,857,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XMTR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,318,764 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,220,119 shares during the same period.