General Electric Company [GE] Revenue clocked in at $74.13 billion, up 0.01% YTD: What’s Next?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] price surged by 2.58 percent to reach at $2.38. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Qatar Airways Signs Order for GE9X Engines to Power Boeing 777-8 Freighters.

Agreement also includes GE90 engines for Boeing 777 Freighters and GE TrueChoice™ services.

Qatar Airways today announced a new order for GE9X engines as part of its global launch order of up to 50 Boeing 777-8 Freighters. The commitment includes 30 GE9X engines and four GE90-115B engines, plus GE TrueChoice™ services. This order is in coordination of Qatar Airways’ agreement for 34 firm 777-8 orders with an additional 16 purchase right options, and an additional order of two Boeing 777 Freighters.

A sum of 6909726 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.92M shares. General Electric Company shares reached a high of $94.555 and dropped to a low of $91.03 until finishing in the latest session at $94.48.

The one-year GE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.61. The average equity rating for GE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $117.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 1633.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

GE Stock Performance Analysis:

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.55, while it was recorded at 91.38 for the last single week of trading, and 102.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Electric Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.96 and a Gross Margin at +27.36. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

GE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 7.00%.