For Sabre Corporation [SABR], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] traded at a high on 02/01/22, posting a 2.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.41. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Sabre announces upcoming webcast of fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (NASDAQ: SABR) will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call on February 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will discuss the financial results, as well as comment on the forward outlook. The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Sabre’s website at investors.sabre.com.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Sabre website at investors.sabre.com. A replay of the event will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5475783 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabre Corporation stands at 6.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.76%.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $2.99 billion, with 322.72 million shares outstanding and 320.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.96M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 5475783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SABR stock. On December 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 5 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $3,244 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,021,887, which is approximately 0.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,935,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.46 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $183.85 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly 28.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 50,653,386 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 40,381,484 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 263,551,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,586,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,412,544 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 14,899,399 shares during the same period.