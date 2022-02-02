For Range Resources Corporation [RRC], Analyst sees a rise to $22. What next?

Range Resources Corporation [NYSE: RRC] gained 5.87% on the last trading session, reaching $20.38 price per share at the time. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Range Announces Pricing of $500 Million Offering of Senior Notes.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) (“Range” or the “Company”) announced today that it has priced at par an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the “Notes”), which will carry an interest rate of 4.75%. Range expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $492.0 million. Range intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand and borrowings under its bank credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 9.25% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Senior Notes”).

Range expects to close the sale of the Notes on February 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Range Resources Corporation represents 243.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.01 billion with the latest information. RRC stock price has been found in the range of $18.75 to $20.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, RRC reached a trading volume of 4405586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRC shares is $26.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Range Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $22 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Range Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on RRC stock. On October 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RRC shares from 18 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Range Resources Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Range Resources Corporation [RRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.79. With this latest performance, RRC shares gained by 14.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.10 for Range Resources Corporation [RRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 19.12 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Range Resources Corporation [RRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at -3.31. Range Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.97.

Return on Total Capital for RRC is now -4.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.57. Additionally, RRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Range Resources Corporation [RRC] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Range Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Range Resources Corporation go to 12.20%.

There are presently around $4,491 million, or 92.20% of RRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,168,977, which is approximately -2.792% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,367,084 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.82 million in RRC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $409.7 million in RRC stock with ownership of nearly 4.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Range Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Range Resources Corporation [NYSE:RRC] by around 16,077,010 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 23,542,891 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 193,663,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,283,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,508,152 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,411,438 shares during the same period.