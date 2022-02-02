For PulteGroup Inc. [PHM], Analyst sees a rise to $63. What next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] gained 0.95% or 0.5 points to close at $53.19 with a heavy trading volume of 5571926 shares. The company report on February 1, 2022 that PulteGroup, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a $1.0 billion increase to the Company’s share purchase authorization. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $458 million available under its prior share repurchase authorization.

“Increasing our repurchase authorization by $1.0 billion aligns with our defined capital allocation priorities that include investing in our business, paying a dividend, repurchasing shares and maintaining a modest leverage profile,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. “Consistent with our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation, in 2021 we invested $4.0 billion in land acquisition and development, while returning over $1.0 billion to shareholders and retiring $726 million of bonds.”.

The daily chart for PHM points out that the company has recorded -3.94% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, PHM reached to a volume of 5571926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $65.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $69 to $62, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 25.82.

Trading performance analysis for PHM stock

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -6.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.83, while it was recorded at 51.64 for the last single week of trading, and 53.07 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 23.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $11,549 million, or 90.20% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,128,038, which is approximately -1.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,506,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $661.2 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -1.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 17,823,973 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 19,374,772 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 181,987,877 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,186,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,579,084 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,051,604 shares during the same period.