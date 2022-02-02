For Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], Analyst sees a rise to $72. What next?

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] loss -2.19% on the last trading session, reaching $83.56 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2022 that OTIS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS.

Delivers strong fourth quarter and full year results with organic sales and EPS growth; announces 2022 outlook.

– 4Q Net sales up 2.2% and organic sales up 2.8% with GAAP EPS up 12.1% and adjusted EPS up 9.1%.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, OTIS reached a trading volume of 4872721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTIS shares is $94.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Otis Worldwide Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Otis Worldwide Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on OTIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Otis Worldwide Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTIS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for OTIS stock

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, OTIS shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.44, while it was recorded at 83.18 for the last single week of trading, and 83.79 for the last 200 days.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Otis Worldwide Corporation go to 11.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

There are presently around $29,886 million, or 85.90% of OTIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,440,672, which is approximately 2.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,709,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 billion in OTIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.43 billion in OTIS stock with ownership of nearly 3.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

494 institutional holders increased their position in Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS] by around 21,009,949 shares. Additionally, 522 investors decreased positions by around 24,122,228 shares, while 213 investors held positions by with 304,701,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,833,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTIS stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,536,188 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 6,695,027 shares during the same period.