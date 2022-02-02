For Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] closed the trading session at $5.22 on 02/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.97, while the highest price level was $5.41. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Danimer Scientific and Hyundai Oilbank Collaborate on Driving Global Growth of PHA and Sustainable Alternatives to Traditional Plastic Products.

Strategic partnership to expand commercial applications and manufacturing of PHA in South Korean and Asian markets.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyundai Oilbank, the oil refinery unit of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, to jointly develop global new market opportunities and applications for polyhydroxyalkanoate (“PHA”), a sustainable biopolymer that serves as a biodegradable alternative to traditional plastic.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.73 percent and weekly performance of 7.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -70.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, DNMR reached to a volume of 4888270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNMR shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Danimer Scientific Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97.

DNMR stock trade performance evaluation

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.41. With this latest performance, DNMR shares dropped by -38.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.87 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 16.73 for the last 200 days.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.25 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.70.

Return on Total Capital for DNMR is now -7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, DNMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] managed to generate an average of -$46,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $249 million, or 49.60% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,471,710, which is approximately 23.323% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,866,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.4 million in DNMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.33 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly -2.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danimer Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 11,819,923 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 7,422,657 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 30,531,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,774,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,736,008 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,877,575 shares during the same period.