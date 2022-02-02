For Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK], Analyst sees a drop to $6. What next?

Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE: CRK] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.351 during the day while it closed the day at $8.26. The company report on January 24, 2022 that COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES 9% PROVED RESERVES GROWTH IN 2021.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (“Comstock” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CRK) announced today that its proved oil and natural gas reserves as of December 31, 2021 were estimated at 6.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent (“Tcfe”) as compared to total proved oil and gas reserves of 5.6 Tcfe as of December 31, 2020.

The reserve estimates were determined under the SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company’s independent reserve engineering firm. The 6.1 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2021 were 37% developed and 98% were operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the “PV-10 Value”), was approximately $6.8 billion, using the Company’s average first of month 2021 prices of $3.33 per Mcf of natural gas and $62.38 per barrel of oil.

Comstock Resources Inc. stock has also gained 10.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRK stock has declined by -14.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 39.06% and gained 2.10% year-on date.

The market cap for CRK stock reached $1.78 billion, with 231.75 million shares outstanding and 80.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, CRK reached a trading volume of 4651163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRK shares is $12.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Comstock Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Comstock Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $5, while Truist kept a Hold rating on CRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comstock Resources Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CRK stock trade performance evaluation

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, CRK shares gained by 2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.32, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 7.46 for the last 200 days.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00 and a Gross Margin at +22.73. Comstock Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.11.

Return on Total Capital for CRK is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.80. Additionally, CRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] managed to generate an average of -$256,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Comstock Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comstock Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Comstock Resources Inc. [CRK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $491 million, or 28.50% of CRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,955,189, which is approximately 6.634% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 4,993,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.85 million in CRK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.65 million in CRK stock with ownership of nearly 26.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comstock Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Comstock Resources Inc. [NYSE:CRK] by around 14,368,379 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 19,136,058 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 29,549,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,053,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,626,425 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,015,853 shares during the same period.