First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Is Currently 2.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.51 during the day while it closed the day at $17.49. The company report on January 28, 2022 that First Horizon Bank to Give Away $1 Million to Businesses.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) today announced that it is giving away $1 million in total cash prizes through a Back to Business contest designed to recognize and celebrate resilient businesses in the Company’s regional footprint.

“Local businesses remain the heart and soul of our communities,” says Anthony Restel, President of Regional Banking. “As we kick off a new year and finalize our merger of equals with IBERIABANK, we are taking this opportunity to reward local businesses that contribute to the vitality of our communities.”.

First Horizon Corporation stock has also gained 0.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FHN stock has inclined by 0.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.76% and gained 7.10% year-on date.

The market cap for FHN stock reached $9.36 billion, with 545.82 million shares outstanding and 540.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 4275382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.04.

FHN stock trade performance evaluation

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.05 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 17.29 for the last single week of trading, and 16.97 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.01. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Horizon Corporation [FHN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,535 million, or 83.70% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,396,606, which is approximately -1.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,268,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $469.62 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -3.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 26,438,317 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 30,099,548 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 383,871,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,409,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,177,095 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,174,171 shares during the same period.