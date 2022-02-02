Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] – find out why.

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.73%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that FQX, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG, SFS & Mikron announce the successful completion of a Pilot using eNotes™.

FQX, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG, SFS & Mikron announce the successful completion of a Pilot using eNotes™ as a financing instrument. In a pilot transaction, leveraging the technology built by the Zurich-based FinTech FQX, Credit Suisse provided financing to SFS & Mikron using the electronic Promissory Note, or eNote™. The eNote™ is a blockchain-based short-term debt instrument with which corporates like SFS & Mikron can radically facilitate their corporate treasury operations while increasing financial steering flexibility.

Over the last 12 months, CS stock dropped by -26.79%. The one-year Credit Suisse Group AG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.17. The average equity rating for CS stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.94 billion, with 2.43 billion shares outstanding and 2.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.70M shares, CS stock reached a trading volume of 6116964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 161.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.21.

CS Stock Performance Analysis:

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.73. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.15 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.70, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Credit Suisse Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.72. Credit Suisse Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for CS is now 1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 646.16. Additionally, CS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] managed to generate an average of $54,726 per employee.

CS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 1.40%.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $781 million, or 4.00% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,303,614, which is approximately -2.526% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,644,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.27 million in CS stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $35.67 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 11.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Credit Suisse Group AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 6,770,994 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 10,751,317 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 64,401,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,924,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,527,220 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,806,801 shares during the same period.