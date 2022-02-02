Exane BNP Paribas lifts Tenaris S.A. [TS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] closed the trading session at $25.90 on 02/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.79, while the highest price level was $25.91. The company report on November 3, 2021 that Tenaris Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free cash flow and Net cash / debt. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021 with comparison to its results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.16 percent and weekly performance of 9.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, TS reached to a volume of 5417395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $29.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $23 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on TS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 56.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

TS stock trade performance evaluation

Tenaris S.A. [TS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.19. With this latest performance, TS shares gained by 24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.47 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.77, while it was recorded at 24.65 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.19 and a Gross Margin at +18.93. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.33.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now -0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.78. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of -$29,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,162 million, or 8.60% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 9,214,157, which is approximately 10.698% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,605,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.65 million in TS stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $136.46 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly -14.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 4,101,414 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 10,687,637 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 32,864,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,653,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 275,447 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,636,861 shares during the same period.