Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] is 14.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 19.42%. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Development and Same Shop Sales Results.

Strong Finish to FY 2021 and Increased FY 2022 Shop Outlook.

Hosting Fireside Chat at the 24th Annual ICR Conference on January 11 at 9:30 AM ET.

The one-year Dutch Bros Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.73. The average equity rating for BROS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.65 billion, with 163.58 million shares outstanding and 27.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, BROS stock reached a trading volume of 5431823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $68.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 4.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

BROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.20 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.22, while it was recorded at 50.98 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Dutch Bros Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +34.91. Dutch Bros Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for BROS is now 7.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.18. Additionally, BROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] managed to generate an average of $931 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

BROS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc. go to 38.20%.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $856 million, or 50.60% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,603,394, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,521,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.34 million in BROS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $75.97 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 16,117,458 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 22,538 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 276,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,416,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,085,442 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,861 shares during the same period.