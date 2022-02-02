Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] is 15.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE: DB] traded at a high on 02/01/22, posting a 3.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.39. The company report on September 21, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4842240 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stands at 2.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for DB stock reached $29.28 billion, with 2.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, DB reached a trading volume of 4842240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]?

Kepler have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 379.42.

How has DB stock performed recently?

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.30. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.84, while it was recorded at 13.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.03 for the last 200 days.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.31.

Earnings analysis for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft go to 1.01%.

Insider trade positions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [DB]

There are presently around $7,529 million, or 32.47% of DB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 102,971,047, which is approximately 0.505% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 67,501,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $937.6 million in DB stocks shares; and HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $936.04 million in DB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft [NYSE:DB] by around 24,672,394 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 67,493,550 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 449,885,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,051,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,070,883 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 35,921,122 shares during the same period.