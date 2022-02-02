Desjardins lifts IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] gained 4.55% on the last trading session, reaching $2.53 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2022 that IAMGOLD annonce le départ à la retraite du président de son conseil d’administration.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – 31 janvier 2022) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (« IAMGOLD » ou la « Société ») annonce que, selon ses plans de longue date, Don Charter, président du conseil d’administration, a pris sa retraite du conseil d’administration de la Société le 29 janvier 2022.

Kevin O’Kane a été élu président du conseil d’administration par intérim. « Au nom de mes collègues du conseil d’administration, nous remercions Don pour ses services, son travail acharné et son dévouement envers la Société », a commenté Kevin O’Kane. « Le conseil remercie Don pour ses nombreuses contributions, y compris pour avoir dirigé la mise à jour des directives de renouvellement du conseil en 2020 et mis en œuvre le programme de renouvellement. Ce départ à la retraite, combiné aux changements apportés au conseil et aux comités du conseil, répondent aux directives du conseil de 2020 concernant la durée du mandat des membres et la composition du conseil, et le processus de renouvellement se poursuit. Le conseil d’administration d’IAMGOLD est maintenant composé d’une majorité de membres du conseil qui se sont joints dans le cadre du programme de renouvellement tout en assurant une continuité et une stabilité adéquates.

IAMGOLD Corporation represents 476.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.20 billion with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $2.47 to $2.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 8278170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.25 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.40 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.89 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.34. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.10.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 6.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] managed to generate an average of $9,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.98%.

There are presently around $465 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 45,322,134, which is approximately -7.659% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 41,333,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.03 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $48.29 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 6,209,533 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 30,368,917 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 155,702,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,281,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,312,629 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 13,011,670 shares during the same period.