Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] is 7.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ: CREX] closed the trading session at $1.50 on 02/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.48, while the highest price level was $1.91. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Creative Realities, Inc. and Reflect Win Multi-Million Dollar Retail Project on First Bid Together.

Merged company making waves with strongest digital signage offerings on market.

Digital signage leaders Creative Realities, Inc. (“CRI”, NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) and Reflect Systems, Inc. announced today that their first joint sales effort has resulted in a major win – a project to deploy digital experiences for a retail customer at hundreds of locations nationwide for an expected total contract value in excess of $10 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.14 percent and weekly performance of 12.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, CREX reached to a volume of 52856647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Realities Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CREX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CREX in the course of the last twelve months was 176.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CREX stock trade performance evaluation

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.78. With this latest performance, CREX shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CREX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5011, while it was recorded at 1.3860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6011 for the last 200 days.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.96 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Creative Realities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.49.

Return on Total Capital for CREX is now -25.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.01. Additionally, CREX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creative Realities Inc. [CREX] managed to generate an average of -$224,587 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Creative Realities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Creative Realities Inc. [CREX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 19.60% of CREX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CREX stocks are: ARGI INVESTMENT SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 756,904, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 172,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in CREX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in CREX stock with ownership of nearly 6.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Realities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Realities Inc. [NASDAQ:CREX] by around 96,931 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 176,249 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,047,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,320,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CREX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,073 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 47,471 shares during the same period.