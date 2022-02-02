Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell -30.65% so far this year. What now?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] gained 11.69% on the last trading session, reaching $2.58 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Clover Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022.

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call and Webcast Details.

Clover Health Investments Corp. represents 414.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.19 billion with the latest information. CLOV stock price has been found in the range of $2.3195 to $2.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.77M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 10301281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $9 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $3.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for CLOV stock

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -32.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.85 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.88, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5752.28. Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5752.28.

Return on Total Capital for CLOV is now -1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.10. Additionally, CLOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$14,727 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 18.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $251 million, or 33.10% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 49,695,247, which is approximately -48.412% of the company’s market cap and around 20.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,999,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.27 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $17.99 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 51.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 28,824,778 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 57,959,911 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 21,739,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,524,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,425,464 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,289,486 shares during the same period.