Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] moved up 13.11: Why It’s Important

Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE: FUN] traded at a high on 02/01/22, posting a 13.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $56.25. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Cedar Fair to Review Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From SeaWorld.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, and in consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, the Cedar Fair Board of Directors will carefully review and consider the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and its unitholders. Cedar Fair unitholders do not need to take any action at this time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7360892 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cedar Fair L.P. stands at 6.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.17%.

The market cap for FUN stock reached $3.08 billion, with 56.63 million shares outstanding and 55.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 340.06K shares, FUN reached a trading volume of 7360892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUN shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Cedar Fair L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Cedar Fair L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on FUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cedar Fair L.P. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for FUN in the course of the last twelve months was 74.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has FUN stock performed recently?

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.19. With this latest performance, FUN shares gained by 12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.47 for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.56, while it was recorded at 49.78 for the last single week of trading, and 46.43 for the last 200 days.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -253.30 and a Gross Margin at -193.75. Cedar Fair L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -325.10.

Return on Total Capital for FUN is now -20.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.62. Additionally, FUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] managed to generate an average of -$218,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Cedar Fair L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cedar Fair L.P. go to -2.12%.

Insider trade positions for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

There are presently around $1,764 million, or 61.10% of FUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUN stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 5,169,992, which is approximately 15.868% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,938,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $245.58 million in FUN stocks shares; and ING GROEP NV, currently with $135.76 million in FUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cedar Fair L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE:FUN] by around 5,221,578 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 2,887,642 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 27,371,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,480,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,265,219 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,231,424 shares during the same period.