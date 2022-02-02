Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] moved up 5.76: Why It’s Important

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] price surged by 5.76 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Bright Health Group Increases Bright HealthCare Membership Guidance for 2022.

Now Serving Over 1 Million Health Plan Lives.

Bright Health Group, Inc. (“Bright Health Group,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: BHG), the first technology-enabled fully aligned system of care, built for healthcare’s consumer retail market, today announced its updated 2022 Bright HealthCare AEP/OEP Membership guidance of over 1 million lives across its Commercial and Medicare lines of business. The increased membership projection reflects better than expected retention and growth in core markets during open enrollment, including in Florida, North Carolina, and Texas.

A sum of 4465729 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.09M shares. Bright Health Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.945 and dropped to a low of $2.67 until finishing in the latest session at $2.94.

The one-year BHG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.89. The average equity rating for BHG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BHG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

BHG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, BHG shares dropped by -14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.37% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.88 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading.

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,261 million, or 65.40% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DEER IX & CO. LTD., holding 64,646,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.72 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $124.13 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 105,645,281 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 19,645,489 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 328,444,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,734,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,261,260 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 11,899,431 shares during the same period.