Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Revenue clocked in at $154.40 million, down -22.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a high on 02/01/22, posting a 6.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.90. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Bitfarms Provides January 2022 Production and Mining Operations Update.

Paraguay Farm Commences Production.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6961205 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 12.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.78%.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $910.03 million, with 166.94 million shares outstanding and 164.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 6961205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.43. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -22.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $100 million, or 15.24% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 11,212,784, which is approximately 8.828% of the company’s market cap and around 16.36% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,797,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.24 million in BITF stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $9.28 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 1948.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 14,970,168 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 332,288 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,967,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,269,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,457,291 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 201,803 shares during the same period.