Bilibili Inc. [BILI] stock Downgrade by Bernstein analyst, price target now $45

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] gained 1.70% or 0.6 points to close at $35.89 with a heavy trading volume of 4332837 shares. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Bilibili Inc. Announces Completion of Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it closed the offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$1,400 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). On November 22, 2021, the initial purchasers notified the Company of their election to exercise their option to purchase up to an additional US$200 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes in full, which is expected to close on November 26, 2021.

The Notes have been offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes, the ADSs deliverable upon conversion of the Notes, if any, or the Class Z ordinary shares represented thereby or deliverable upon conversion of the Notes in lieu of the ADSs have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other places. They may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons, except to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

It opened the trading session at $34.9454, the shares rose to $36.34 and dropped to $33.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BILI points out that the company has recorded -57.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, BILI reached to a volume of 4332837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $96.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16.

Trading performance analysis for BILI stock

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -22.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.21, while it was recorded at 32.82 for the last single week of trading, and 80.42 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.67. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.10.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.04. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$391,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 1.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $5,310 million, or 48.60% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 10,490,030, which is approximately 23.993% of the company’s market cap and around 3.87% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.9 million in BILI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $341.5 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 12.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 36,712,621 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 30,680,713 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 83,083,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,476,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,424,900 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 6,813,496 shares during the same period.