Arrival [ARVL] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $17

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.74%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Arrival to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 2, 2022.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), pioneer of a unique new method of design and production of affordable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Over the last 12 months, ARVL stock dropped by -86.50%. The one-year Arrival stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.23. The average equity rating for ARVL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.51 billion, with 606.16 million shares outstanding and 264.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, ARVL stock reached a trading volume of 17403707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arrival [ARVL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARVL shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

ARVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -50.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.58 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.24, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arrival Fundamentals:

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Arrival [ARVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129 million, or 6.80% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 15,534,692, which is approximately 32.366% of the company’s market cap and around 69.88% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 12,655,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.99 million in ARVL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $11.71 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -62.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 16,221,506 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 30,055,219 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,339,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,937,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,013,938 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 6,974,988 shares during the same period.