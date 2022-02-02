Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock Downgrade by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $14

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] surged by $0.73 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $15.20 during the day while it closed the day at $15.15. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Keith Bowen Elevated to President of Altice News & Advertising.

Jon Steinberg Will Depart the Company This Spring.

Altice USA Inc. stock has also gained 6.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has declined by -10.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -49.80% and lost -6.37% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $4.07 billion, with 268.86 million shares outstanding and 221.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.58M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 4870625 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $25.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $26 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ATUS stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATUS shares from 20 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.69, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 25.39 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 34.06%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,334 million, or 53.60% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,557,586, which is approximately -0.287% of the company’s market cap and around 13.37% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 19,363,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.22 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $205.14 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly 23.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 78,636,317 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 99,855,517 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 52,681,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,173,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,230,459 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 57,890,293 shares during the same period.