Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain 7.71% so far this year. What now?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $62.89 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Aflac U.S. President Teresa White named a 2022 AACSB Influential Leader.

White recognized for her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and digital transformation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the U.S., announced that Aflac U.S. President Teresa White was recognized as a 2022 Influential Leader by the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB), the world’s largest business education alliance. White was nominated for this distinction by her alma mater Troy University’s Sorrell College of Business, where she earned her master’s degree in management.

Aflac Incorporated stock is now 7.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AFL Stock saw the intraday high of $63.14 and lowest of $62.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.22, which means current price is +8.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 4183105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $60.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $61, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AFL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.78.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.95, while it was recorded at 62.42 for the last single week of trading, and 55.99 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.57.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 9.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.61. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $398,067 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 3.16%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

There are presently around $27,849 million, or 61.60% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,200,680, which is approximately -1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., holding 52,300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.29 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.92 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly -1.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 17,990,912 shares. Additionally, 461 investors decreased positions by around 18,400,845 shares, while 229 investors held positions by with 406,919,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 443,311,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,676,895 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,765,479 shares during the same period.