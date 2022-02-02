ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Revenue clocked in at $68.50 million, up 14.18% YTD: What’s Next?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] price surged by 11.03 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on January 19, 2022 that ADMA Biologics Announces Record Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Revenues and Provides 2022 Business Update.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenues of Approximately $26 Million, the Highest Quarterly Revenue for the Company Since Inception.

Full Year 2021 Preliminary Unaudited Total Revenues of Approximately $81 Million, a 92% Increase Over Full Year 2020.

A sum of 5816547 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.15M shares. ADMA Biologics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.625 and dropped to a low of $1.42 until finishing in the latest session at $1.61.

The one-year ADMA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.61. The average equity rating for ADMA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On April 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADMA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.52. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 14.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.94 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3616, while it was recorded at 1.4440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4640 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.75 and a Gross Margin at -46.87. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.67. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$186,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 29.10% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 13,262,375, which is approximately -20.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,884,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.98 million in ADMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.3 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly 2.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 6,610,739 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,851,984 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 28,915,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,378,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 699,959 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,390,576 shares during the same period.