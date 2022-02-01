William Blair lifts Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ: EEFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.01% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.65%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Euronet Worldwide Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (“Euronet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results prior to the market opening on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

The conference call will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants should go to the website at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the event to register. A slideshow will be included in the webcast. The conference call will also be available by telephone by dialing 877-303-6313 (USA) or +1-631-813-4734 (non-USA).

Over the last 12 months, EEFT stock rose by 4.98%. The one-year Euronet Worldwide Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.57. The average equity rating for EEFT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.04 billion, with 52.83 million shares outstanding and 50.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 523.96K shares, EEFT stock reached a trading volume of 8640524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EEFT shares is $168.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EEFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Euronet Worldwide Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $122 to $161. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Euronet Worldwide Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on EEFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronet Worldwide Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EEFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for EEFT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EEFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.65. With this latest performance, EEFT shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EEFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.50, while it was recorded at 128.53 for the last single week of trading, and 130.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Euronet Worldwide Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.17 and a Gross Margin at +15.10. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.14.

Return on Total Capital for EEFT is now 5.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.94. Additionally, EEFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] managed to generate an average of -$420 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

EEFT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EEFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronet Worldwide Inc. go to 15.00%.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. [EEFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,251 million, or 95.90% of EEFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EEFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,669,393, which is approximately -0.592% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,631,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.24 million in EEFT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $423.9 million in EEFT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Euronet Worldwide Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Euronet Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:EEFT] by around 6,583,737 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 3,894,353 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 43,683,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,161,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EEFT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,946,644 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 598,051 shares during the same period.