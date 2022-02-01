why Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.78

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.91 at the close of the session, up 8.31%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Velodyne Lidar to Report Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and FY 2021 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021, following the close of the market on Monday, February 28, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30p.m. PT (4:30p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results.

What: Velodyne Lidar Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock is now -15.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLDR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.98 and lowest of $3.665 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.70, which means current price is +24.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, VLDR reached a trading volume of 7499386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $9.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

How has VLDR stock performed recently?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.83. With this latest performance, VLDR shares dropped by -19.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.30 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -163.01 and a Gross Margin at +26.34. Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -157.15.

Return on Total Capital for VLDR is now -72.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.93. Additionally, VLDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] managed to generate an average of -$484,997 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Insider trade positions for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

There are presently around $113 million, or 17.40% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,973,374, which is approximately 7.472% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,769,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.22 million in VLDR stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $8.28 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 0.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Velodyne Lidar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 5,204,677 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 6,798,153 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 19,412,076 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,414,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,170,609 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,317,101 shares during the same period.