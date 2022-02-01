why Phunware Inc. [PHUN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.19

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.11%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Phunware Holds Fireside Chat with Grasso Global Capital CEO Steve Grasso.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be holding a fireside chat with Steve Grasso, an advisor to the Company, on Thursday, January 27th at 12:00 PM ET. Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Grasso to discuss Phunware’s outlook for 2022 and provide further details on general business updates.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Grasso is currently the CEO of Grasso Global Capital, advising corporate boards using his vast Wall Street knowledge and experience. He has actively participated in various NYSE committees whose work included allocating new listings to market-making firms and developing standardized tests for continuing education for the floor community. Steve is a CNBC market analyst covering all sectors and industries in the global markets. He started his career in the early 1990s on The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor, working as an institutional sales trader since 1999.

Over the last 12 months, PHUN stock dropped by -17.10%. The one-year Phunware Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.03. The average equity rating for PHUN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $215.64 million, with 96.26 million shares outstanding and 91.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.35M shares, PHUN stock reached a trading volume of 7715487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Phunware Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PHUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -18.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phunware Inc. Fundamentals:

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 18.20% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,371,684, which is approximately 0.266% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,060,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 million in PHUN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.4 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 24.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 510,245 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 345,617 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 5,013,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,869,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,768 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 258,641 shares during the same period.