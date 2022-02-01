why Antero Resources Corporation [AR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.62

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] price plunged by -0.46 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Antero Resources Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero”, or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2021 financial and operational results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resource’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

A sum of 8280730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.57M shares. Antero Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $19.895 and dropped to a low of $19.12 until finishing in the latest session at $19.53.

The one-year AR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.29. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $27.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $27 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 17 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.90. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.33 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.05, while it was recorded at 18.86 for the last single week of trading, and 15.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Antero Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,646 million, or 77.90% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,080,579, which is approximately 56.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,810,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.41 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $447.93 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly 2.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Antero Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 37,495,034 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 30,424,879 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 168,877,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,797,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,320,086 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,875,079 shares during the same period.