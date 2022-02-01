Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $73

Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE: WBS] plunged by -$1.99 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $59.18 during the day while it closed the day at $56.81. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Constellation Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Constellation Energy Corp. (NASD:CEG) will replace The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the S&P 500, The Gap will replace Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD:JACK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Jack in the Box will replace Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASD:SPPI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) is spinning off Constellation Energy in a transaction expected to be completed on February 2. Post spin-off, Exelon will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. The Gap is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Jack in the Box is more representative of the small-cap market space. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Webster Financial Corporation stock has also loss -5.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBS stock has inclined by 1.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.52% and gained 1.74% year-on date.

The market cap for WBS stock reached $5.12 billion, with 90.04 million shares outstanding and 90.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 854.15K shares, WBS reached a trading volume of 14404758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBS shares is $70.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Webster Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $56 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Webster Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on WBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webster Financial Corporation is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.49.

WBS stock trade performance evaluation

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.24. With this latest performance, WBS shares gained by 1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.28 for Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.45, while it was recorded at 58.90 for the last single week of trading, and 54.42 for the last 200 days.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.16. Webster Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Webster Financial Corporation go to 19.40%.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,128 million, or 99.50% of WBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,021,502, which is approximately -3.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,153,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $538.25 million in WBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $465.07 million in WBS stock with ownership of nearly -0.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Webster Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE:WBS] by around 8,222,633 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 3,292,831 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 75,698,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,213,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,009,527 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 729,520 shares during the same period.