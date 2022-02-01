Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.18 at the close of the session, up 0.50%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that FLEX APPOINTS PATRICK J. WARD TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that Patrick J. Ward, a seasoned executive leader with strong financial expertise, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 26, 2022. Mr. Ward has also been named as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee.

After more than a 30-year career, in 2019, Mr. Ward retired as Chief Financial Officer of Cummins Inc., a global power leader that designs, manufactures, distributes and services engines, and related technologies. Prior to serving as Cummins’ CFO, Mr. Ward held a broad range of global financial leadership positions including serving as Vice President, Engine Business Controller and Executive Director, Power Generation Business Controller.

Flex Ltd. stock is now -11.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLEX Stock saw the intraday high of $16.31 and lowest of $15.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.03, which means current price is +4.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 6707071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Cross Research have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLEX stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.22. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.80 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.40, while it was recorded at 15.94 for the last single week of trading, and 17.85 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.71 and a Gross Margin at +7.10. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.54.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 12.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.17. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $3,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.63.Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 17.45%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

There are presently around $7,240 million, or 99.50% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 57,380,450, which is approximately -1.922% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 48,401,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $779.26 million in FLEX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $669.9 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly 12.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 26,529,327 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 42,948,614 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 380,209,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,687,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,032,761 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 10,099,286 shares during the same period.