Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] price surged by 17.21 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Ideanomics to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings on March 1, 2022.

(NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 fourth-quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. A press release will be issued at approximately 4 p.m. ET, followed by a conference call with management at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company’s senior management team will give prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session.

Ideanomics is continuing to partner with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Markets company, that has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to exercise their ownership rights. Ideanomics will utilize Say Connect to solicit questions from qualified investors ahead of the fourth-quarter and full-year earnings call on March 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A sum of 11532195 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.98M shares. Ideanomics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.08 and dropped to a low of $0.97 until finishing in the latest session at $1.07.

The one-year IDEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.6. The average equity rating for IDEX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.00 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3129, while it was recorded at 0.9690 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1451 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60 million, or 15.10% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,472,617, which is approximately -1.596% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,126,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.42 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.72 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -63.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 4,009,805 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 11,405,095 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 50,491,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,905,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 963,693 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,221,361 shares during the same period.