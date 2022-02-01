Wall Street Analyst Initiated DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. What else is Wall St. saying

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] traded at a low on 01/31/22, posting a -0.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.30. The company report on January 28, 2022 that DigitalBridge Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. A webcast of the presentation and conference call will be available on the Company’s website. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7759682 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DigitalBridge Group Inc. stands at 6.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.99%.

The market cap for DBRG stock reached $3.52 billion, with 566.81 million shares outstanding and 494.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 7759682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $10.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8.50 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.39.

How has DBRG stock performed recently?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.54. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 7.12 for the last single week of trading, and 7.22 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.60 and a Gross Margin at +19.65. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.24. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Insider trade positions for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $3,135 million, or 86.30% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,610,879, which is approximately 0.56% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,967,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $336.02 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $175.8 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 38,200,164 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 34,765,864 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 355,836,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,802,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,064,876 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,275,190 shares during the same period.