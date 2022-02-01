Wall Street Analyst Initiated Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] price surged by 13.04 percent to reach at $1.2. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Ballard Fuel Cells to Power Expansion of Canadian Pacific Hydrogen Locomotive Program.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced today it received an order for eight additional 200 kW fuel cell modules to support the expansion of Canadian Pacific’s “CP”; (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Hydrogen Locomotive Program from one to three locomotives, with expected delivery in 2022. Inclusive of Ballard’s announcement in March 2021, the company will provide a total of 14 fuel cell modules, each module with a rated power output of 200 kW, to support this program.

CP, an industry leader in the North American rail sector, significantly expanded its Hydrogen Locomotive Program, from one to three hydrogen locomotives. This expansion is partially supported by C$15 million in funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) as part of its Shovel-Ready Challenge announced late last year. The CP program was selected as one of sixteen emissions reduction projects to receive provincial funding. CP intends to refine the process of converting diesel-electric powertrains to hydrogen-electric powertrains over a series of three categories of locomotives which collectively represent the majority of locomotives in use throughout North America.

A sum of 6575902 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.34M shares. Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $10.47 and dropped to a low of $9.21 until finishing in the latest session at $10.40.

The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $18 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -17.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.54, while it was recorded at 9.51 for the last single week of trading, and 15.58 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

There are presently around $760 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,763,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.42 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.22 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 918.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 23,115,221 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 12,148,089 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 47,364,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,627,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,948,372 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,047,348 shares during the same period.