Viatris Inc. [VTRS] Is Currently 2.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] jumped around 0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.97 at the close of the session, up 2.32%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Viatris Announces 9% Dividend Increase, Fourth Consecutive Quarterly Dividend.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) today announced that on Tuesday, January 4, its Board of Directors approved a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend and declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of 12 cents ($0.12) per share on outstanding common stock. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2022 is 48 cents ($0.48) per share.

The dividend will be payable on March 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2022.

Viatris Inc. stock is now 10.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTRS Stock saw the intraday high of $15.07 and lowest of $14.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.68, which means current price is +10.72% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.34M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 15128372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viatris Inc. [VTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $18.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $15, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on VTRS stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VTRS shares from 21 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VTRS stock performed recently?

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, VTRS shares gained by 10.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.78 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.64, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 14.10 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -0.40%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

There are presently around $12,915 million, or 75.50% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,640,844, which is approximately 0.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,123,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $831.64 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly -7.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

386 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 63,326,860 shares. Additionally, 567 investors decreased positions by around 57,511,307 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 761,909,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 882,747,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,616,582 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 12,434,986 shares during the same period.