Vale S.A. [VALE] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $17

Vale S.A. [NYSE: VALE] gained 0.06% or 0.01 points to close at $15.58 with a heavy trading volume of 42565047 shares. The company report on November 25, 2021 that Voisey’s Bay Mine awarded Miner of the Year.

The Canadian Institution of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Newfoundland & Labrador (NL) branch has awarded Vale the designation of “Miner of the Year”. The award was announced at the annual Mineral Resources Review today.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vale’s Voisey’s Bay Mine has been working on the simultaneous development of two underground mines, while continuing operations of mining from the Ovoid. The mine expansion in Voisey’s Bay will extend the life of mine until at least 2035 and provides for continuity of operations at the Long Harbour Processing Plant.

It opened the trading session at $15.87, the shares rose to $15.95 and dropped to $15.3601, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VALE points out that the company has recorded -25.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.45M shares, VALE reached to a volume of 42565047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vale S.A. [VALE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VALE shares is $18.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VALE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vale S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vale S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on VALE stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VALE shares from 17 to 12.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vale S.A. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VALE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for VALE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for VALE stock

Vale S.A. [VALE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, VALE shares gained by 15.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VALE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for Vale S.A. [VALE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 15.49 for the last single week of trading, and 17.63 for the last 200 days.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vale S.A. [VALE] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.89 and a Gross Margin at +51.83. Vale S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Total Capital for VALE is now 29.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vale S.A. [VALE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.24. Additionally, VALE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vale S.A. [VALE] managed to generate an average of $359,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Vale S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Vale S.A. [VALE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VALE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vale S.A. go to 11.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vale S.A. [VALE]

There are presently around $18,560 million, or 25.00% of VALE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VALE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 230,730,862, which is approximately -13.786% of the company’s market cap and around 38.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 187,573,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 billion in VALE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.02 billion in VALE stock with ownership of nearly 1.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vale S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Vale S.A. [NYSE:VALE] by around 73,778,438 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 141,970,482 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 975,503,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,191,252,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VALE stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,392,338 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 27,159,762 shares during the same period.