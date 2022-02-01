Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Is Currently -0.31 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] price plunged by -0.31 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, after the close of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

The company will conduct a teleconference to discuss the results starting at 9 a.m. EST, 3 p.m. CET, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Individuals who wish to participate should dial +1 313-209-7315 and refer to conference code 7608355 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A sum of 14187473 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.21M shares. Transocean Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.35 and dropped to a low of $3.145 until finishing in the latest session at $3.26.

The one-year RIG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.43.

Guru’s Opinion on Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Transocean Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.24. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$105,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,036 million, or 50.50% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,461,209, which is approximately -5.006% of the company’s market cap and around 7.51% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,947,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.31 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $105.87 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 24,604,924 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 39,897,295 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 253,330,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,832,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,074,179 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,589,422 shares during the same period.