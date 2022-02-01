Telsey Advisory Group lifts Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] price surged by 12.29 percent to reach at $1.7. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Farmer Focus Welcomes Sheryl O’Loughlin and Susan Lattmann to Board.

O’Loughlin and Lattmann’s deep experience leading rapidly-growing companies will aid Farmer Focus as it scales its farmer network, production capabilities and retail presence.

Today, Farmer Focus, the only 100% organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, announces the addition of Sheryl O’Loughlin and Susan Lattmann to its Board of Managers. Both women bring extensive operational knowledge and experience growing rapidly expanding organizations. O’Loughlin is a respected mission-driven entrepreneur and innovator in the natural foods industry, while Lattmann is well known for her financial rigor and proven track record scaling national brands. In addition to joining as members of the Board of Managers, O’Loughlin will serve as Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and Lattmann as Chair of the Audit Committee.

A sum of 14615354 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.19M shares. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares reached a high of $16.13 and dropped to a low of $13.66 until finishing in the latest session at $15.53.

The one-year BBBY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.83. The average equity rating for BBBY stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79.

BBBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.83. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.64, while it was recorded at 14.52 for the last single week of trading, and 22.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,628 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,672,676, which is approximately -3.358% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,865,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.33 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $177.87 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -2.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 12,766,445 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 17,076,580 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 74,985,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,828,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,154,071 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,629,626 shares during the same period.