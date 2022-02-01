Sterling Bancorp [STL] stock Upgrade by Hovde Group analyst, price target now $24

Sterling Bancorp [NYSE: STL] slipped around -0.88 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.29 at the close of the session, down -3.24%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Constellation Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Constellation Energy Corp. (NASD:CEG) will replace The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the S&P 500, The Gap will replace Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD:JACK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Jack in the Box will replace Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASD:SPPI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) is spinning off Constellation Energy in a transaction expected to be completed on February 2. Post spin-off, Exelon will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. The Gap is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Jack in the Box is more representative of the small-cap market space. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Sterling Bancorp stock is now 1.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STL Stock saw the intraday high of $27.38 and lowest of $26.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.02, which means current price is +1.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, STL reached a trading volume of 19350829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sterling Bancorp [STL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STL shares is $29.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Sterling Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Sterling Bancorp stock. On July 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for STL shares from 36 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sterling Bancorp is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for STL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for STL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.02.

How has STL stock performed recently?

Sterling Bancorp [STL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, STL shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Sterling Bancorp [STL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.47, while it was recorded at 27.17 for the last single week of trading, and 25.00 for the last 200 days.

Sterling Bancorp [STL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sterling Bancorp [STL] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.55. Sterling Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36.

Earnings analysis for Sterling Bancorp [STL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sterling Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sterling Bancorp [STL]

There are presently around $4,339 million, or 84.60% of STL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,834,618, which is approximately -0.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,758,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.15 million in STL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $307.24 million in STL stock with ownership of nearly 1.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sterling Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Sterling Bancorp [NYSE:STL] by around 18,834,229 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 18,341,921 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 122,536,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,712,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,884,478 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,210,838 shares during the same period.