Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] Is Currently 0.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] gained 0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $42.93 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Southwest Airlines to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Annual 2021 Financial Results on January 27, 2022.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its fourth quarter and annual 2021 financial results. Details are as follows:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Southwest Airlines Co. represents 592.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.35 billion with the latest information. LUV stock price has been found in the range of $40.63 to $42.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, LUV reached a trading volume of 10827657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $54.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LUV shares from 75 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 39.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.79, while it was recorded at 43.44 for the last single week of trading, and 51.13 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.90 and a Gross Margin at +26.06. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $19,554 million, or 80.20% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 55,956,764, which is approximately -0.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,618,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.26 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.73 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -1.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 34,165,122 shares. Additionally, 455 investors decreased positions by around 40,912,633 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 380,415,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,493,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,278,801 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 12,440,175 shares during the same period.